A last-ditch treatment saves a girl with pneumonia

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JUNE 4 - In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, Dr. David Kays, of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., poses with an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

ECMO) machine in the hospital's cardiovascular intensive care unit. Sage McCue, 11, of Palmetto, Fla., recently returned home from the hospital, after a near-four-month stay. In January, Sage went to see a doctor over a stuffy nose but was put on a life-saving ECMO machine for more than two months when doctors discovered she had pneumonia and the flu.