Iowa's GOP senators cast doubt on health care law repeal

FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lowering expectations, Iowa’s two Republican senators say the long-promised repeal of “Obamacare” is unlikely, and any final agreement with the Republican-controlled House is uncertain. The comments May 30, by Sens. Grassley and Joni Ernst come as the Republican-controlled Senate moves forward on its work to dismantle the 2010 health care bill while facing conflicting demands within their own party and lockstep Democratic opposition. Both senators are active players in the health care debate. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo