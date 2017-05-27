Highlights from the 2017 Blossomtime Parade

Marching bands, fire trucks and horses, as well as law enforcement vehicles, dance troupes, clowns, the Bellingham SeaHawkers and community walking groups entertained the crowd during the 2017 Blossomtime Parade Saturday, May 27th in Bellingham. The parade honored Whatcom Community College's 50th anniversary. The parade tradition began in 1920, was revived in 1947 as the Blossomtime Parade, which changed to the Ski to Sea Grand Parade, and then back to Blossomtime over the years.