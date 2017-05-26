Nursing assistant accused of breaking leg of 98-year-old

Authorities in Georgia say a nursing assistant intentionally broke the leg of a 98-year-old woman, who later died during surgery.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2qVSfzT ) that 43-year-old Hakim Ogunkele was arrested Thursday after authorities determined he broke Edna Warren's leg. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says Ogunkele was a certified nursing assistant at Newnan Health and Rehabilitation center, south of Atlanta.
Miles says Warren was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where she died during emergency surgery.
Ogunkele faces charges of aggravated battery and exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person.
He was taken to the Coweta County jail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
No further details have been released.
