May 26, 2017 1:03 AM

GOP focus on lowering health premiums may undermine benefits

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Republicans trying to dismantle former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul have run into the same problem that bedeviled him.

Quality health insurance isn't cheap, especially if it protects people in poor health, older adults not yet eligible for Medicare, and the poor.

Something has to give.

The GOP's laser focus on lowering premiums could undermine the comprehensive coverage that consumers also value, such as the current guarantees that people with medical problems can get health insurance, or that plans will cover costly conditions such as substance abuse.

Trish Riley, executive director of the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy, says "premiums do not tell the whole story."

Republicans acknowledge they have more work to do.

