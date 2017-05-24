News

May 24, 2017 7:10 AM

House blocks "death with dignity" bill

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine lawmakers have rejected a bill that would have allowed physician-assisted suicide.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qVeYul ) that Statehouse legislators blocked the bill in an 85-61 vote Tuesday. Maine's "death with dignity" bill narrowly passed the state Senate last week.

The bill would allow patients with terminal illnesses and a life expectancy of six months or less to ask for a fatal dosage of prescription drugs. Patients would need to make two requests and have a conversation with a doctor before approval.

Supporters shared stories about loved ones who endured painful prolonged deaths. Democrat Rep. Christopher Babbidge says the bill is about freedom of choice.

Opponents caution that the bill could leave patients open to elder abuse or affect youth suicides.

The bill may face additional votes.

