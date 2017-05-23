Poison hemlock spotted on Reno nature trail

Officials are warning residents to keep children and pets away from the poison hemlock along the nature trail at Dorostkar Park.
KRNV-TV and KRXI-TV reported Monday that the trail is closed due to the toxic plant and flood damage.
Touching the plant will likely cause a rash, while breathing it may cause some respiratory issues. Ingesting the plant could result in death within hours.
The plant can look like wild carrot or other common plants, but the difference is in the stem -- red spots or blotches are an indicator that the plant is poison hemlock.
