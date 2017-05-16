5-year-old pulled from stream treated for severe hypothermia

A 5-year-old boy is being treated for severe hypothermia after falling into a frigid Maine stream.
Maine game warden Steven Couture told the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2qmUA6J ) the boy and his mother, 25-year-old Mollie Egold, were canoeing on Outlet Stream in Vassalboro on Monday when they went into the water.
Both were taken to the hospital with hypothermia but Couture said the boy's was more severe. Doctors were trying to slowly raise his temperature Monday night.
Couture said they were both wearing life jackets.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused them to go into the water.
Comments