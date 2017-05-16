News

May 16, 2017 1:06 AM

Delaware lawmakers eye expansion of medical marijuana use

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

The state Senate is set to vote on a bill expanding the permissible uses for medical marijuana in Delaware.

The measure to be voted on Tuesday adds debilitating anxiety to the list of conditions and illnesses for which medical marijuana can be prescribed. The anxiety definition includes generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and social anxiety.

The bill also removes the requirement for a psychiatrist to sign an application for someone seeking to use medical marijuana for post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead, any physician would be allowed to verify the application.

Medical marijuana already is allowed for the treatment of chronic or debilitating diseases or conditions including terminal illness, cancer, HIV and AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, intractable epilepsy and severe pain that has not responded to medication or surgery.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos