News

May 08, 2017 12:29 AM

Mammography bus making stops in Berkeley, Morgan counties

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia University says a mobile mammography center will visit Berkeley and Morgan counties this month.

The vehicle, known as Bonnie's Bus, offers digital mammograms and breast care education for women. It's provided by WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute.

The bus will be at Berkeley Senior Services in Martinsburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12. Call (304) 263-8873 for an appointment.

The bus will be at CNB Bank in Berkeley Springs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13. Call (304) 596-5114 for an appointment.

A physician's order is needed for a mammogram.

No woman over 40 will be turned away because of lack of funding. Women without insurance are covered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program or the West Virginia affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bellingham sandwich shop reopens after closing for remodeling

Bellingham sandwich shop reopens after closing for remodeling 1:21

Bellingham sandwich shop reopens after closing for remodeling
Why the health care bill passed the House this time 2:13

Why the health care bill passed the House this time
3:08

"It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos