Jury gives $1.1M to 2 killed, 3 sickened by tainted fountain

A jury has awarded $1.1 million to the estates of two men killed by Legionnaire's disease and three who were sickened when they came into contact with bacteria-tainted water in a decorative foundation at a Pennsylvania medical facility.
The victims or their families sued IHC Management, Integrated Health Campus and Hayward Industries in Lehigh County court after the five men were sickened following visits to the Integrated Health Campus in South Whitehall Township in 2013.
The defendants didn't immediately comment on this week's verdict. A separate trial will determine what percentage of the verdict each defendant owes.
The estate and wife of Otto Gruber, of Kutztown, received $750,000 and the estate of Russell Peters of Whitehall Township, received $125,000. Three men who got sick but recovered each received $75,000.
Comments