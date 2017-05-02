News

May 02, 2017 5:13 AM

NY triplets born with same skull malformation get surgery

The Associated Press
STONY BROOK, N.Y.

A set of New York triplets has made medical history by being the first born with a rare skull malformation, and to be the first to receive corrective surgery.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2qrOa4b ) the three 6-month-old boys — Hunter, Jackson and Kaden — underwent successful surgeries at Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island when they were 2 months old. On Monday, doctors and first-time parents Michael and Amy Howard, of Center Moriches (moh-RIH'-chihs), talked about the surgeries during a news conference.

Doctors say that the babies were born with craniosynostosis, a skull plate fusion which distorts the skull early and could stunt future brain development.

The likelihood of all three triplets being born with the same malformation is approximately 1 in 160 trillion.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?
Rare double eclipse captured in space 0:35

Rare double eclipse captured in space

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos