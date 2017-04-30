Whatcom County Jail report for April 29

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
APRIL 29, 2017
Joel Mark Alderliesten, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit and run of unattended property and driving under the influence.
Lisa Marie Becker, booked by the Lynden Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree rendering criminal assistance and failure to appear for third-degree theft and a controlled-substance violation.
Armand Benchimol, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Angela Marie Fetui, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jeffrey David Jewett, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a DOC detainer and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Latisha Rosemarie McLean, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, a controlled-substance violation, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, possession of a dangerous weapon, and driving under the influence.
Chase Thomas Neilan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug court violation and failure to appear for second-degree burglary.
Jacob Allan Nutter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, first-degree driving with a suspended license, obstructing a police officer, and failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Jordan Mark Roorda, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Crystal Dawn Stoddard, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for a controlled-substance violation.
Mariah Marie Vest, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Lucas Michael Wagner, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Daniel Joseph Woodenlegs, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
