Omaha sites to accepts unwanted, unused prescription drugs

Law enforcement officials in Nebraska's largest city will be collecting unused prescription medications later this month.
People on Saturday will be able to drop off prescription drugs with no questions asked through the event. Drop-off times run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Hy-Vee grocery and Walgreens locations throughout Omaha. Supermercado Nuestra Familia in southeast Omaha also will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs during that time.
Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons (332.03 metric tons) of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 12 previous Take Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 3,500 tons (3175.15 metric tons) of pills.
Comments