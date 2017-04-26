News

April 26, 2017 9:28 PM

Ohio PTA plans town hall meeting on state's opioid epidemic

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The statewide parent and teacher association focused on the health, safety and education of children plans to hold a town hall meeting on the opioid epidemic.

The Ohio PTA will open its annual convention with the town hall on Friday evening. The 111th convention runs through Sunday in Columbus.

The increasing use of heroin has led to record overdose rates across the state. The town hall will include presentations by the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on a statewide overview, summary of responses, and information about services and programs available for use in schools.

The state branch of the National PTA says it has some 70,000 members in more than 500 units.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court

Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 3:59

Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 0:31

Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard
Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:52

Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos