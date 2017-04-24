News

April 24, 2017 6:33 AM

Fla. woman donates kidney to Lowes co-worker

The Associated Press
VENICE, Fla.

A Florida mother of seven children has donated one of her kidneys to her Lowe's co-worker.

Christine Higbee donated her kidney to co-worker Zac Pacyna last December.

The co-workers have known each other for seven years and were friendly because Pacyna worked for Higbee's boyfriend on the overnight shift at the store.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2pWd6jU ) that the 45-year-old Higbee says donating her kidney to the 26-year-old Pacyna was no big deal.

She jokes that if she ever needs another kidney, she can borrow one from one of her seven kids.

Pacyna has a genetic kidney disease known as Alport syndrome.

Both employees have since returned to work.

