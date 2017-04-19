News

April 19, 2017 6:30 PM

Las Vegas diabetics call for lower insulin prices at capital

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Diabetics visiting the state capital are calling on lawmakers to address growing insulin prices they say put thousands of lives at stake.

More than a dozen diabetic union members and the family of Nevadans who have died from the disease advocated for lower prices at the statehouse Wednesday.

They told reporters numerous stories of people who have suffered gravely because they could not afford insulin that in some cases has climbed above $100 a month with insurance.

Culinary Union 226 paid to fly them from Las Vegas to Carson City to rally support for Senate Bill 265.

The bill aims to mandate drugmakers reimburse patients and insurance companies who pay more for insulin than inflation would suggest they should.

Pharmaceutical representatives argue the proposal is misguided and would be ineffective.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos