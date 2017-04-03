1 dead, 14 sickened in New Zealand typhoid fever outbreak

0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production Pause

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:31 Local gem club, metal arts guild team up to support charities

2:18 Electric bikes help WWU community cruise up the hill

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:41 EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak