Senate endorses bill to increase tobacco taxes

Montana Senate President Scott Sales was taken to task Thursday after arguing against a proposed rise in the cigarette tax by asserting during a floor debate that smoking might save money.
"The dirty little secret is, if we really want to be honest, a smoker probably saves us money in the long run," said Sales, adding that he's had two family members die of lung cancer and has a son who smokes.
"I'm not advocating smoking," said the Bozeman Republican, but he suggested in his floor speech that smokers have a lower life expectancy and die in their 60s and 70s.
"They don't end up in a Medicaid-funded old-folks home until they're 105 at taxpayers' expense," he said.
Amanda Cahill, government relations director for the American Heart Association in Montana, was sitting in the Senate gallery as Sales spoke.
"I was really shocked. There are certainly a lot of arguments that Republicans can make against tax increases, but I wasn't expecting this one," she said. "It's a way of saying we don't need to take care of people who made bad choices."
In the end, the chamber approved the bill 27-22 to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes from $1.70 to $3.20 and, for the first time, impose a tax on e-cigarettes. If approved by both chambers and signed into law, the proposal would also increase the tax on a can of moist snuff from 85 cents an ounce to at least $3.20.
The tax on all other tobacco products would increase from 50 percent of the wholesale price to 74 percent. The change would take effect on May 1.
The resulting tax would generate nearly $31 million for the state's general fund during the next fiscal year. The money would help boost wages for direct care workers serving the elderly and disabled who are covered by Medicaid.
While proceeds from the tax increase would help fill holes in the state budget, supporters also argued that the tax would help deter smokers by making cigarettes and other tobacco products more expensive.
But Sales and other Republicans argued that the tax would primarily hurt poor people and would be an unnecessary permanent tax increase.
"This tax is punitive to the people who are least able to pay, and we should not balance the budget on the backs of these people," said Sales.
