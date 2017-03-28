Near session's end, lawmakers rush on taxes, education bills

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions Pause

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:28 See highlights from the third annual Bham Fam Fair