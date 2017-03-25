Many governors welcome demise of GOP health care bill

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying Pause

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

2:35 House Speaker Paul Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:15 Bellingham Police are looking for this suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots