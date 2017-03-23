Fungus potentially lethal to bats found in northwest Texas

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying Pause

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah