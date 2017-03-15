Ryan's gambit: Second health care bill to woo the reluctant

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting Pause

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast