Markets Right Now: US stocks move broadly lower

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne Pause

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

3:13 Gov. Jay Inslee responds to Trump's new executive order on immigration

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title