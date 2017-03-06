US stocks slip further from record highs as banks decline

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School Pause

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

1:50 Nooksack Valley Middle School "Hoosier" gym getting major remodel

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

1:37 Watch the Mount Baker girls celebrate their first state basketball title

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne