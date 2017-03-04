Families on edge over water contamination at former air base

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

5:34 Take a tour of a doomsday bunkers, luxury survival condos