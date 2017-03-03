Lawmakers finish work on medical review panel bill

3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen Pause

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

7:00 Retrofitted anchor bolts can help save your home during an earthquake

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements