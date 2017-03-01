California lawmaker proposes tax on OxyContin, other opioids

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen Pause

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge