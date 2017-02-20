Gentle German shepherd therapy dog has calming effect

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades? Pause

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:13 When will it melt? Feed store near Lynden has contest over snow pile