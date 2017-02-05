New treasurer back again on funding retiree health benefits

North Carolina's new state treasurer is back on the political stage urging other elected officials to set aside money to prepare for future state employee health care benefits.
Republican Dale Folwell was elected in November and persuaded enough people on a debt affordability panel he now leads for the General Assembly to begin making annual contributions toward addressing a liability of $38 billion. Folwell tried to press the issue a decade ago while in the state House without much success.
The proposal the panel recommended could ultimately cost hundreds of millions of dollars annually. That worries some who believe it could handcuff budget-writers seeking immediate spending on crucial government services like schools, prisons and courts.
States all over the country are grappling with how to fund these post-employment benefits.
