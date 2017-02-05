New spin-off launched out of Roswell Park Cancer Institute

A company spun off from Buffalo's Roswell Park Cancer Institute is working to develop new cancer therapies on the city's medical campus.
State and Roswell Park officials announced the launch of Tactiva Therapeutics on Friday. Its focus is on enhancing the body's own ability to attack and eliminate cancer cells by genetically engineering blood and injecting it back into the patient.
Tactiva plans to initiate a clinical trial within the next year. Company officials see promise for the treatment of several different tumors, including some ovarian, pancreatic, prostate and lung cancers.
The company is part of the state's Start-Up New York program, which lets new and expanding businesses operate tax-free for 10 years on or near college campuses.
Tactiva expects to create 18 jobs over the next five years.
