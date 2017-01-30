Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

Gov. Jay Inslee talked about Washington state's decision to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, the federal department of homeland security and high ranking Trump administration officials during a press conference on Monday.The lawsuit is alleging that key provisions of President Trump's immigration executive order are unconstitutional. "It is an insult and danger to all of the people in the state of Washington," Inslee said.
Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

Police dash cam footage captures the moment when a speeding commuter train smashes through a FedEx truck in North Salt Lake City, Utah during a snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 21. Utah Transit Authority said the crossing gates weren't working properly because of the weather conditions. No one was seriously injured.

Meet Whatcom County's newest camel

Rosie, part of the Camel Safari herd east of Bellingham, had a female calf last Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. She is the first baby dromedary, or one-humped camel, born from the herd, company officials said. The calf has yet to be named.

