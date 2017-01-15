The Latest: Trump promises health insurance for all

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden Pause

1:48 WWU librarian describes "The Journey," featured at MLK Day Read-In

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"