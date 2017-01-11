News

January 11, 2017 4:48 PM

Man accused in hospital hacking ends 100-day hunger strike

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A man awaiting trial in the 2014 hacking of a Boston hospital's computer network says he's ending a hunger strike after 100 days.

Martin Gottesfeld acknowledges he attacked the Boston Children's Hospital network. He was waging a hunger strike from prison to bring attention to the treatment of troubled youths by medical institutions and by prosecutors he considers overzealous.

In a statement read by his wife outside court Wednesday the 32-year-old Gottesfeld said he'll "continue to fight and defend those who cannot defend themselves."

Gottesfeld previously said he orchestrated the hospital computer attack to protest the treatment of Justina Pelletier, a Connecticut teenager at the center of a custody dispute based on conflicting medical diagnoses.

Justina was transferred to a medical facility but later was returned to her parents.

