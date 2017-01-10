Pierce County death toll from flu epidemic grows to 12

1:50 Bellingham man sentenced for causing high-speed car crash Pause

2:34 Video: How college students can prevent spreading the flu

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address