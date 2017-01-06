APNewsBreak: California funds 1st US inmate sex reassignment

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming Pause

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories