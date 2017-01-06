Ex-employee sentenced for punching Beatrice center resident

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table