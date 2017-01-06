News

January 6, 2017 5:57 AM

Ex-employee sentenced for punching Beatrice center resident

The Associated Press
BEATRICE, Neb.

A 37-year-old Diller man has been given two years' probation for punching a resident at the Beatrice facility for developmentally disabled people.

Court records say Shawn Ebeling also was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail in 30-day increments. Ebeling's probation officer can waive the jail time if Ebeling abides by his probation terms.

Ebeling pleaded no contest to attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult. Prosecutors had lowered the charge from a felony in return for Ebeling's plea.

Another employee of the Beatrice State Developmental Center reported that Ebeling punched a patient Aug. 24, and then manhandled the patient until the patient's face struck the handle of a fuse box. Ebeling told investigators he got upset when the resident tried to bite him.

Ebeling no longer works at the center.

