Utah couple welcomes twins boys born in different years

A Davis County couple is celebrating the arrival of twin boys born in two different years.
Identical twins James and Matthew Criddle were born by emergency cesarean section at 11:59 p.m. December 31 and 12:01 a.m. January 1, respectively, at the Davis Hospital Medical Center in Layton. Their parents, Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle of Clearfield, say they were expecting a quick visit to address some concerns but ended up being transferred to labor and delivery.
According to a press release, the C-section was delayed until midnight because Nguyen had eaten before going to the hospital and doctors prefer surgery patients to have been fasting for several hours.
Hospital officials say the twins were due February 4 and arrived earlier. The hospital says the mother and children are doing well.
