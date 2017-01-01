University launches emergency medical services program

Franklin Pierce University is launching a new program designed to help emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters and other first responders take their careers to the next level.
The new Emergency Medical Services program is offered entirely online through the school's college of graduate and professional studies and allows certified and licensed professionals to advance their careers in government, education and emergency response.
Officials say it responds to increased demand for emergency medical technicians, a field in which employment rates are projected to grow 24 percent between 2014 and 2024.
Students may choose one of two paths — management or social sciences.
