New Mexico highlights progress on overdose deaths

New Mexico is increasing oversight of prescriptions for opioid pain medication to reduce the potential for fatal overdoses and black-market profiteering under a law that formally goes into effect Jan. 1.
New Mexico will require physicians and other medical practitioners to check with the state Prescription Monitoring Program and its online database before treating patients with an opioid in an effort to avoid multiple, overlapping prescriptions. Long-term opioid treatment will require a database check every three months.
The regulations, approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Susana Martinez in February, are designed as a precaution against addictive behavior and bring New Mexico in line with standards recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address the nation's opioid drug epidemic.
State Epidemiologist Michael Landen said the law already is helping identify more closely prescription patterns that are associated with overdose deaths, as licensing boards update rules and receive more information from prescribers.
"We can link the Prescription Monitoring Program with cases of overdose deaths and we can see what kind of prescribing is associated," he said. "This is all to improve patient care."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month reported a continued increase in drug overdose deaths nationally linked to opioids, including prescription pain mediation and heroin. Opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths nationwide and in New Mexico.
New Mexico, meanwhile, has shown recent improvement. The state Department of Health on Thursday highlighted progress toward reducing the rate of overall drug overdose deaths per capita.
In 2014, the state had the second highest overdose death rate behind West Virginia, according to statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2015, seven other states had higher overdose rates. West Virginia witnessed nearly 42 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, while New Mexico had just over 25. Complete statistics for 2016 were not yet available.
Alex Sanchez, deputy superintendent at the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, said most provisions for closer monitoring of opioid prescriptions were put in place well before the new year.
She said the new law "allows doctors to have that freedom to ensure that the patient is getting the medication they need, but also check they're taking the prescription correctly and that they're still in need of that medication."
"We're also keeping them (patients) from becoming a black-market provider," she said.
Sanchez said the Prescription Monitoring Program recently began incorporating information from the New Mexico Departments of Indian Affairs and Veterans Services that previously was not included. She said New Mexico is able to access prescription monitoring records from adjacent states, another safety check that is encouraged under the new law.
New Mexico begin its monitoring program in 2004, and introduced an online database in 2012 that allows physicians to check their patients' other prescriptions without a phone call to the Board of Pharmacy.
Landen said the new provisions for opioid prescription monitoring have proven useful in other states.
"They've seen less doctor shopping and high-risk prescribing," he said.
An exemption from the new opioid monitoring requirement is provided for doctors treating patients in hospice care and nursing homes.
Separate New Mexico legislation approved in 2016 increased the availability of naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.
