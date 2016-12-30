Retiring KU professor invented widely used drugs for HIV

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

0:52 WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

2:00 Secret Santa gives away gift cards on Christmas Eve at Bellingham Kmart