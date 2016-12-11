Maine scientist: Discovery could mean test for breast cancer

A University of New England scientist says he accidentally stumbled upon a molecule that could lead to early detection of some aggressive and deadly breast cancers.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2h1QHAm ) Srinidi Mohan, an assistant professor of pharmacy, noticed a relationship between a molecule and estrogen negative breast cancer while studying nutritional supplements.
Mohan suspects low levels of the molecule indicate the presence of breast cancer.
Mohan says he's close to a breakthrough that could be used to create a blood test that can detect estrogen negative and triple negative breast cancer. They're rarely detected early and are often fatal.
Mohan has a patent pending. He says a blood test could be used as part of a routine physical examination in as early as five to 10 years.
Comments