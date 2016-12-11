News

December 11, 2016 5:14 AM

Maine scientist: Discovery could mean test for breast cancer

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A University of New England scientist says he accidentally stumbled upon a molecule that could lead to early detection of some aggressive and deadly breast cancers.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2h1QHAm ) Srinidi Mohan, an assistant professor of pharmacy, noticed a relationship between a molecule and estrogen negative breast cancer while studying nutritional supplements.

Mohan suspects low levels of the molecule indicate the presence of breast cancer.

Mohan says he's close to a breakthrough that could be used to create a blood test that can detect estrogen negative and triple negative breast cancer. They're rarely detected early and are often fatal.

Mohan has a patent pending. He says a blood test could be used as part of a routine physical examination in as early as five to 10 years.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos