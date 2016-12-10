Austin officials surprised by park condoms-in-trees campaign

City officials have hung bags of condoms and information about safe sex from trees at an Austin park, but did so without informing their agency bosses or the parks department.
The Austin American Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2hiAkgp) that authorities in Walnut Creek Park took down the bags Thursday, considering them litter — unaware they were part of a city initiative.
Austin Public Health Director Shannon Jones said that condoms, lube and safe sex information were first hung in the park last month and replenished Wednesday.
But Jones didn't learn about the program until a TV report. He said the department will investigate the program's vetting process.
Walnut Creek Park, where HIV transmissions are a problem, was the only park to get the materials. It's unclear how many bags were placed there.
