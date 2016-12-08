Clinton decries rise of fake news in first speech since loss

Hillary Clinton decried the rise of fake news as an "epidemic" in her first speech since losing the presidential election last month.
Clinton addressed fake news during a speech for retiring Nevada Sen. Harry Reid at the Capitol Thursday.
Clinton warned that "it's now clear that so-called fake news can have real-world consequences," an apparent reference to an incident involving a gunman who fired multiple shots inside a Washington pizza shop that has become the target of a fake conspiracy story.
Clinton said the issue "is not about politics or partisanship. Lives are at risk. Lives of ordinary people just trying to go about their days to do their jobs, contribute to their communities."
Comments