New Mexico county gets grant for mental health pilot program

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers Pause

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:42 Watch highlights from the tree lighting ceremony in Bellingham