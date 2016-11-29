9th Washington state polio-like case confirmed

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho Pause

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

0:49 After a divisive election, more than 1,000 join hands for peace in Olympia

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

3:54 Yes you cran: President Obama's final Thanksgiving jokes

1:50 Free gun locks available from PeaceHealth clinics, Yeager's Sporting Goods in Bellingham

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill