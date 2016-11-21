Alstork has 23, Wright State drubs Ohio Dominican 109-54

Mark Alstork, who started the season averaging 32.7 points a game, had 23 points on Monday night as Wright State drubbed Division II Ohio Dominican 109-54 to open the Men Against Breast Cancer Classic.
Alstork, who was 7 of 11 from the field, also dished out four assists. Grant Benzinger was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc for 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Steven Davis added 14 points and Mike La Tulip chipped in 13 as 11 players got on the scoreboard for Wright State (3-1). The Raiders bounced back after dropping their first game to Toledo on Saturday night.
Wright State hit 32 of 57 (56.1 from the floor while holding Ohio Dominican to 20-of-55 shooting. The Raiders also nailed 13 of 26 from beyond the arc and won the rebound battle 43-27.
Sam Hickey led Ohio Dominican with 11 points.
