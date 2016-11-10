Samsung's biotech unit debuts in Seoul. Here's what to know.

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters'

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:39 Hundreds in KC take to the streets to protest Donald Trump

1:22 Heavy rainstorm hits Bellingham Nov. 9