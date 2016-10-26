Henrico County to offer free flu shots at area clinics

People will be able to get a free flu shot for one day at clinics in Henrico County.
WRIC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2feI5Wx) county Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations on Wednesday at the Mount Vernon Adult Education Center in western Henrico and the Henrico Theatre in eastern Henrico.
The clinic at the adult education center will have shots available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They'll be given at the Henrico Theatre from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaccinations will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone over 3 years old.
