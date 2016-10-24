Policy Prescriptions: Clinton and Trump on health care

2:56 Friends remodel home of Lynden-area family with seriously ill daughter Pause

0:56 Whatcom fire chief talks about success of ResQCPR System

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

3:54 Watch highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

2:44 Woman sentenced for attempted murder in Whatcom County Superior Court

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree

2:31 Car ends up underneath another in Bellingham after failed parking attempt

1:26 Canada to America: You're great